BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Three ASAN Service centers are expected to open in Azerbaijan by the end of December 2019, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Mehdiyev noted that thus, by the end of 2019, the number of ASAN centers will reach 19.

“The task set before us is to introduce in a short time the efficient and transparent provision of services to the population of Azerbaijan’s regions,” the chairman said.

Mehdiyev said that the recently commissioned Asan Hayat complex in Shamakhi district provides support services for tourists as well.

“Thus, not only Azerbaijani citizens, but also tourists will be able to use the center’s services,” he stressed.

