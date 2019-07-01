Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a deposit auction on July 1, where it attracted 100 million manats from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The bank noted that the demand at the auction amounted to 701.5 million manats.

The funds are placed for a period of 14 days with a yield of 6.51 percent.

The auction was held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 1)

