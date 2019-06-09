18 105 voters, accounting for 41,23% of all registered voters, cast ballot in today’s MP by-elections in Mtatsminda District of Tbilisi by 8:00 pm, Ana Mikeladze, the Spokesperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a briefing.

Two candidates – the opposition candidate, # 13 Shalva Shavgulidze and the ruling Georgian Dream party candidate – # 41 Vladimer Kakhadze were facing each other in the second round of the elections.

The second round of elections was necessary as none of the candidates managed to overcome the 50 percent threshold during the first round held on May 19.

The process of counting votes is underway as 31 polling stations closed at 8pm.

