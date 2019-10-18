Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

There are no obstacles for holding municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

The chairman said that Azerbaijan has a lot of experience in conducting elections.

Panahov noted that in connection with the municipal elections, all relevant measures will be taken properly, including raising public awareness. The chairman added that all important issues related to the elections are brought to the public’s attention through the media.

This year, municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source