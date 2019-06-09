According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia (CEC), all the precincts are counted in the second tour of MP elections in Mtatsminda District of Tbilisi. As Tamar Jvania, the Chairperson of CEC, stated at a briefing, according to the results from 31 precincts, ruling party candidate Lado Kakhadze got 61.83% (10738 votes), while Shalva Shavgulidze, the candidate of the “European Georgia –Free Democrats” electoral block, received 37.17% (6630 votes).

18 105 voters cast ballot in the MP by-elections in Mtatsminda constituency, while the total number of the registered voters was 43 909, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Two candidates – the opposition candidate, # 13 Shalva Shavgulidze and the ruling Georgian Dream party candidate – # 41 Vladimer Kakhadze were facing each other in the second round of the elections in Mtatsminda District of Tbilisi.

The second round of elections was necessary as none of the candidates managed to overcome the 50 percent threshold during the first round held on May 19.

Photo: Tamar Jvania/Facebook

By Ana Dumbadze

source