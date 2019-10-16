A ceasefire will not be declared in Northern Syria and Turkey will not enter into negotiations with the Kurdish forces – affirms the Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

News outlet Reuters reports that after returning from Baku, Erdogan commented to journalists that operation ‘Peace Spring’ will continue until Turkey reaches its goal. He noted that the threat of sanctions does not worry him.

Erdogan said Tuesday that Syrian government forces entering Manbij was “not very negative for me” so long as Kurdish “terrorists” are dispersed from the region.

“It’s their land after all. What is important to me is that the terrorist organization does not remain there,” he said.

Erdogan added that an assault from Manbij on Tuesday, which was launched by the Syrian government and which claimed one Turkish soldiers’ life will “make the regime pay a heavy price” in retaliation.

On the other hand, the Turkish President’s office stated on Tuesday that Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that Turkey’s operation would provide “counter-terrorism efforts, secure Syria’s territorial integrity, and a political solution.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his deep concern about the developing matters in Syria. Many NATO Allies are very critical and are denouncing the military operation.

“I have also expressed my serious concerns about this ongoing military operation, I did so in Istanbul on Friday, I am concerned about how this can further escalate the tensions in the region, how it can further destabilize the region and the human suffering,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary-General said he is greatly alarmed about the consequences, both when it comes to combatting the so-called “Islamic State” and human suffering in the wider region.

By Beka Alexishvili

