The town of Sant Hilari Sacalm in Catalonia has recognized the Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post.

The move comes in response to a request submitted by Ararat Armenian Union to the town’s city council.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

source