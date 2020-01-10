The criminal case launched against former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will be sent to court as evidence is insufficient to make out a charge, Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Special Investigation Service, told PanARMENIAN.Net

Sargsyan is charged with facilitating the embezzlement of large sums of public money by a group of officials when he was the President of the country.

Ohanjanyan said case materials have been provided to the defendants and their lawyers.

“Five people, including Serzh Sargsyan, have been charged in the case,” the spokeswoman said.

Sargsyan served as the President of Armenia from April 9, 2008 to April 9, 2018. He was then elected as the country’s Prime Minister but was forced to resign as a result of massive protests.

According to the Special Investigation Service, his government on January 24, 2013 approved a public assistance program to sell more than 17 million liters of diesel fuel to land users. A number of companies, including Maxhur and Flash, expressed readiness to supply fuel.

Flesh was ultimately selected as a supplier, though the company offered a higher price for diesel than Maxhur.

As a result, AMD 489 million (more than $1 million) was embezzled from the state budget.

