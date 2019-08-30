Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Cancellation of the visa regime between Azerbaijan and Turkey is a manifestation of fraternal relations, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said, commenting on the abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that this will serve the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“This decision will also give impetus to the development of tourism, and will have a beneficial impact on the activities of businessmen,” said Ozoral.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on July 25 that Azerbaijan will cancel the visa regime for Turkish citizens from Sept. 1, 2019.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed that it sent a note to the Turkish side on the abolition of the visa regime.

source