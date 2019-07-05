Canada has denied the Georgian National Judoka team’s visa applications, Georgian sports newspaper Lelo has reported.

The team was preparing to participate in the Grand Prix tournament in Montreal in Canada. However, only the trainer, doctor and one sportsman received visas meaning the team will not be able to attend.

The Georgian Judokas regularly top league tables in their events, recently coming first place in the males’ category at the European Judo Championships.

The team will participate in competitions in Croatia and Hungary this summer.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Georgian Judo Federation

source