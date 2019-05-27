The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia stated that the second round of by-elections will be held on June 9 and will take place only in the Mtatsminda district of Tbilisi, where none of the candidates were able to pass 50% threshold during the first round on May 19.

Out of 20 candidates that competed in the MP by-elections in Mtatsminda constituency of Tbilisi, only two of them, ruling Georgian Dream party candidate Lado Kakhadze and the candidate nominated by opposition European Georgia and Free Democrats parties – Shalva Shavgulidze will run in the second round.

On May 19, Kakhadze got 41 % of votes and Shavgulidze had 38.83%.

The parliamentary seat in Mtatsminda became vacant after Salome Zurabishvili, a majoritarian MP became the President of Georgia in November.

By Thea Morrison

