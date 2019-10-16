Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways launches flights to the new destination in the Middle East.

As part of the winter schedule from October 30, 2019 to March 28, 2020, the airline will operate direct flights to Bahrain twice a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The new flights will increase the tourist flow to Azerbaijan. At the same time, Bahrain itself attracts travelers with its ancient monuments, diverse nature and excellent diving. The capital of Bahrain, Manama, also hosts the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Note that earlier the low-cost airline launched direct flights to Saudi Arabia – Riyadh and Dammam.

The opening of a new destination will further increase the tourist flow from the Persian Gulf countries to Azerbaijan and strengthen business ties between the two countries. In the near future, the low-cost airline Buta Airways plans to start direct flights to a number of other cities in the Middle East.

Tickets are available on the official website, as well as at the airline’s sales offices.

Online check-in on the website opens 24 hours before departure and closes 2 hours before departure. It is free in all fares.

You can follow all updates and news on the social networks pages of Buta Airways:

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircraft. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source