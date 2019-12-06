Nino Burjanadze, the leader of the oppositional party Democratic Movement – United Georgia, has apologized for the anti-Russian ‘provocation’ that took place during a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian parliament last summer.

“I’m not afraid of apologizing for that absolutely outrageous incident. I’m sorry for interrupting you, but I will not let you finish your phrase until I’ve presented my apologies, because I believe that it was a disgrace for the Georgian people and the Georgian state in the first place,” Burjanadze said upon her meeting Konstantin Kosachyov, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council.

Georgia-Russia relations hit their worst patch since 2008 this summer, after a Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov made a scandalous appearance in the Georgian parliament. The reaction in Tbilisi was inevitable. The protesters took their show to the foreign ministry headquarters, leading to anti-Russia and anti-government protests in Tbilisi that lasted for weeks.

Moscow condemned the rallies as “Russophobic provocation.” Burjanadze expresses her controversial affiliation with this standpoint.

By Elene Dzebisashvili

