At the 41st meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) held in Athens, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Dec. 13.

The meeting participants discussed issues of cooperation within the organization, the activity of working groups, ways to improve efficiency, organizational issues, BSEC cooperation with other countries and organizations, as well as other issues.

Draft documents on economic cooperation, which were considered for a long time within the organization, were also discussed. However, due to the destructive attitude of Armenia and the non-recognition of international law by the Armenian side, the documents weren’t accepted this time, either, and this caused dissatisfaction of some member countries.

In his speech, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation noted that Azerbaijan is interested in the effective activity of the organization, emphasizing that he means activities aimed at concrete results.

The deputy minister added that the conflicts, the resolution of which is being delayed, create great obstacles to the development of cooperation in the region, negatively affect cooperation within the BSEC, saying that Armenia, while continuing to occupy Azerbaijani territories, has isolated itself from regional projects.

