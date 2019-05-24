The British Prime Minister Theresa May has resigned. She announced her decision during an emotional speech at 10 Downing Street this afternoon.

May has faced a backlash from MPs in both her own party, the Conservative Party and opposition parties over her Brexit plan. Parliament rejected May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement three times.

Politicians have praised May for her hard work and determination during a challenging era of British politics.

“A moving speech from a Prime Minister who deserves our respect and gratitude,” tweeted Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Whilst Irish Premier Leo Varadkar said, “politicians throughout the EU have admired her tenacity, her courage, and her determination during what has been a difficult and challenging time.”

May broke down during her speech, saying that serving as the Prime Minister of the UK was the “honor of my life”

She will continue to lead the UK until June 7, when she will step down from her position. The future leader is yet to be decided, although Boris Johnson has already voiced his desire to take over number 10.

source