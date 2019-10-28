EU leaders have agreed in unanimously to extend Brexit until 31 January 2020 – meaning the UK will, once again, not leave as prearranged.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said it was a “flextension”, which means the UK could leave before the deadline if a deal was permitted by Parliament.

It comes as MPs plan to vote on suggestions by Boris Johnson for an early general election on 12 December.

The prime minister had repeatedly said the UK would leave on 31 October deadline with or without a deal, but the law, known as the ‘Benn Act’, requires him to accept the EU’s extension bid.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.” – Tusk tweeted.

By Beka Alexishvili

source