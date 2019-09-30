Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

BP today presented a fundamental research book in English about Imadeddin Nesimi -one of Azerbaijan’s and the world’s great literary names.

The public presentation of the book was held today in the Shirvanshahs’ Palace, the Old City of Baku, as part of the Nesimi International Festival organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

This publication is a valuable contribution to the 650th anniversary celebrations of Azerbaijan’s immortal poet Imadeddin Nesimi and as such is a substantial contribution to the efforts to introduce him to international readers and to promote his cultural legacy globally. The book is believed to be the most extensive scientific publication about Nesimi in a Western language since 1972.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region, said in his address to the public presentation event: “As Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, BP has always supported initiatives and activities to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and national values.

“We are proud to be part of the 650th anniversary celebrations of Nesimi whose cultural legacy ranks very high among the world’s prominent classical poets and whose name stands as high as Azerbaijan´s most important and great classical poet after Nizami and Füzuli. The book was originally written and published in English which makes this valuable research accessible to the international scientific community and a wider readership. It represents an unprecedented methodological approach to the life of Imadeddin Nesimi and the interpretation of his literary works and philosophical concepts. For the first time, this research extends Nesimi’s philosophic roots beyond Islamic and Oriental borders and links them to the antique European and pre-Islamic cultural and intellectual concepts and perceptions. By funding this publication, we hope to make a substantial contribution to Nesimi’s promotion as a grand figure of the world’s cultural legacy.”

The author of the research and the book is the well-known literary scholar Michael Reinhard Hess. The book was published in Germany by the publishing company Gulandot. This 260-page monograph contains over 1000 footnotes, a list of references, quotations from and interpretations of sources in many languages and presents all essential aspects of Imadeddin Nesimi´s life, the historical circumstances he lived in, the historical and intellectual background of his times and his afterlife.

The book will be presented to the leading libraries and universities in Europe.

BP is one of the world’s most renowned oil and gas suppliers, and is dedicated to safely developing and producing essential sources of energy.

In Azerbaijan, BP has been present for 27 years safely and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, it has invested together with its partners more than $73 billion into projects in the country and has had a positive impact on local communities through generating tens of thousands of jobs and through its extensive social investment activities. BP directly employs more than 2,500 Azerbaijani citizens.

Support for the development and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage is one of the priority areas in BP’s social investment portfolio. As Azerbaijan’s long term and reliable oil and gas partner, over the past 27 years, BP has remained committed to helping the nation by investing in building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, sporting potential and a number of other areas. BP sees all this as an investment in the capacity-building efforts of the country as it aims to build a strong future.

