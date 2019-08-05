Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Despite the strong wind in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, BP Azerbaijan continues to work normally, a source at the company told Trend.

As noted in the company, there are rules for the safe conduct of work under adverse weather conditions, especially outdoors.

The source added that according to this regulation, in case of strong wind, high waves and other cases, equipment is not being repaired and replaced in open areas of offshore platforms. It is also prohibited to operate cranes with heavy loads. The latter also applies to work at the Sangachal terminal on land.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan earlier reported that in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the north-west wind is expected to strengthen from August 5 to August 8, with maximum gusts of 23-28 meters per second on Aug. 5, in some places the wind speed reaching up to 30-35 meters per second.

