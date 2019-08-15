The policemen of Shida Kartli patrol Gugutiantkari – the village of Gori Municipality – as Russian troops built up barbed wire fences as a form of so-called border. While evaluating the recent developments in Gugutiantkari, the secretary of the head of Shida Kartli’s Police, Koba Tsertsvadze compared the Barbed wire fence of Gugutiantkari to the Berlin wall, implying that if the Berlin Wall fell, no odds are in favor of Gugutiantkari barbed wire fence staying intact. Although, having a hope for the future is important, it’s crucial, of course, to take some action. The State Security Service has made an announcement about the subject: “This is another illegal and extremely destructive act. This issue will be acutely raised by the central government of Georgia in Ergneti at the meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism”. For that reasonGeorgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia met up with foreign diplomats today. The main themes of the conference were the artificial barriers that do not seem to stop forming in the village of Gugutiantkari, in Gori Municipality, and its impact on the local population. The Georgian ministry reported, that once again the foreign diplomats confirmed their support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The service has reported that a hotline has been activated and the EUMM has been informed about the fact.

The occupational regime of Russia started installation of barbed wire fences on the 7th of August. The date marked the 11th anniversary of Russo-Georgian War.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

