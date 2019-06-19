Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs John Bolton will meet Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, according to a tweet he posted on Tuesday, June 18.

“Looking forward to meetings later this week with the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, to encourage continued dialogue between them,” Bolton said.

“The United States stands ready to assist in advancing the cause of peace in the region.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ahead of a planned meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Washington, D.C.

source