“We are waiting for the ruling party’s position on the multi-mandate constituencies, a part of our proposal,” Giga Bokeria, one of the leaders of European Georgia, said after the meeting between the government and opposition representatives, including diplomatic corps on December 8.

He noted that it is the achievement of international partners that the government, who had turned down the opposition’s proposal, is now considering it.

“The German model is a key component of our offer, and we have begun to go through each component of our offer as our foreign partners suggested. We are waiting for the ruling party’s position on the multi-mandate constituencies, a part of our proposal. It is the achievement of international partners that the government, who had turned down the opposition’s proposal and had been refusing to discuss anything, is now considering the multi-mandate component of our proposal. We can talk about success when we get the result”, Bokeria said, adding that the result would be propositional elections.

Today, the opposition leaders will meet again to discuss new components of the action plan.

