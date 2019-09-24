Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

BMW Fest 2019 was held in the territory of the National Seaside Park in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Trend reports.

A show and exhibition of BMW cars, drifting with the participation of local athletes, and karting for children were organized as part of the event.

Along with members of the BMW Club Azerbaijan, guests from other automobile clubs also participated in the event.

