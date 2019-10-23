To get the best out of your daily blood pressure medication, take it just before you go to bed, say researchers, according to the BBC.

It’s a simple tip that could save lives, they say in the European Heart Journal.

The pills offer more protection against heart attacks and strokes when taken at bedtime rather than in the morning, a large new study suggests.

Experts believe our body’s biological ‘clock’ or natural 24-hour rhythm alters our response to the medication.

There is mounting evidence that many different drugs, including heart pills, might work better when taken at specific times of the day.

This latest trial is the largest so far to look at the phenomenon with high blood pressure pills, and included more than 19,000 people on these medications.

