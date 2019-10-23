BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

A bike ride will be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on Oct. 27, Trend reports Oct. 23.

The bike ride, which will be organized with the joint support of the Regional Development Public Association, Ganja Executive Power, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation as part of the “Ganja is European City of Sport 2019” project, will start at 16:00 (GMT +4) from Ganja Central Railway Station and end in front of the Ganja Executive Power building.

The bike ride is aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle and cycling in the regions.

In May last year, Ganja was declared European City of Sport 2019. Ganja was the first city to win this title among the CIS countries.

Participation in the bike ride is free of charge.

