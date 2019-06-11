Tbilisi Open Air, the biggest music festival in the Caucasus region, is celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2019, with this year’s edition of the festival slated for June 21, 22, 23 at Lisi Wonderland in the Georgian capital.

The diverse line-up of the three-day event includes international headliners like Franz Ferdinand, Mogwai, UNKLE, Rhye, David August, The Subways, Michelle Gurevich, 1200 Micrograms, to name but a few.

“The tenth edition of the festival appeals to everyone by combining genres to ensure each participant’s musical satisfaction,” says Khatia Gelovani, Public Relations Manager of Tbilisi Open Air.

The organizers have strategically arranged the festival site into four stages.

The Main Stage is where Franz Ferdinand, MokuMoku, UNKLE, Rhye, Mogwai, The Subways and Michelle Gurevich will perform, supported by carefully selected talents.

The EYESTAGE – an Electronic Music and Visual Art stage – will be headlined by David August, Maayan Nidam, Moritz Von Oswald, Tobias, Edit Select, Andrey Pushkarev, and Matthew Dekay. Local musicians and producers will also be performing.

The Garden Stage will essentially focus on psy-trance to feature performances by 1200 Mics By Riktam, Pixel and Freedom Fighters. A wide program of trance music subgenres will be unveiled.

And last but not least, the Singer Stage will offer a delicately balanced combination of Acoustic and Jazz music.

In 10 years, the festival Tbilisi Open Air has hosted over a thousand artists. Previous editions have included performances by Deep Purple, Placebo, Archive, Tom Odell, Anathema, Tricky, UNKLE, and Sevda Liza.

Online tickets for Tbilisi Open Air 2019 are sold on tkt.ge/openair.

Beginning from June 1, the tickets are priced as follows:

· 3-day pass: 180 GEL (approx. $55)

· Daily ticket: 75 GEL (approx. $23)

· Night ticket: 35 GEL (approx. $11)

