If you’re looking to lose your love handles, your best bet may be hitting the gym — not the kitchen — first thing in the morning, new research suggests, Insider reports.

For overweight men, exercising before eating breakfast could double your ability to burn fat, according to a new study published October 18 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Researchers from the University of Bath and the University of Birmingham looked at 30 obese or overweight men. They divided the men into three groups: a group who exercised before breakfast, a group who exercised after breakfast, and a control group who made no changes to their daily routines.

Participants ate the same breakfast and did the same exercise — 60 minutes of cycling.

