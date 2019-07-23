Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

The qualifying competitions in men’s gymnastics are being held today.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

In this kind of sports Azerbaijan is being represented by four gymnasts: Samad Mammadli, Agakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

Trend presents the photos of the first day of the artistic gymnastics competitions as part of EYOF Baku 2019.

