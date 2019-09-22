Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finals of the teams in the group exercises of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

Competitions are bright, interesting and exciting. Numerous spectators watch the gymnasts’ performance with great interest.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

