Speaker of the House of Representatives (Lower chamber of Parliament) of Belarus Vladimir Andreychenko, as well as the country’s deputy foreign minister Andrei Dapkiunas will visit Azerbaijan late October, Belarusian embassy in Baku told Trend.

The purpose of the visit is to take part in the XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Speaker of the House of Representatives (Lower chamber of Parliament) Vladimir Andreychenko will lead the Belarusian delegation in the summit. Deputy foreign minister Andrei Dapkiunas and other officials will also participate in the delegation,” said the embassy.

The Summit will be preceded by the Preparatory Senior Officials Meeting on October 21-22 and the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting on October 23-24.

At the NAM Baku Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the upcoming 3 years.

NAM has 120 member-states, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations.

Non-Aligned Movement was officially founded in 1961, at the Belgrade Summit, drawing on the principles (also known as Bandung Principles) agreed at the Afro-Asian Conference held in Bandung, Indonesia in 1955.

