Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Preparations continue for the 20th Azerbaijani Republican Fair of beekeeping products jointly organized by the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food Safety Agency and the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association, Trend reports Sept. 12 referring to the ministry.

A working group consisting of representatives of OJSC and the Association considered appeals for participation in the fair. For the first time, registration was carried out online. In total, the appeals of 485 beekeepers were examined, 300 of which were selected for participation in the fair.

According to the rules, in order to participate in the fair, an owner of the farm must have at least 20 bee families. During the selection, applications of farmers for subsidies, their observance of the rules for participation in previous fairs, occurrence of negative facts and the conformity of their products to quality and safety standards were taken into account.

Notifications and additional information to manufacturers whose participation will be approved will be sent to the farmers via SMS messages.

Honey samples will be accepted Sept. 12-24 at the warehouse of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC at the following address: 57 Khojasan Road (shopping center “Meyveli”).

Each farmer can bring to the fair up to 400 kilograms of honey as well as bee honeycombs – one per hive (up to 30 honeycombs).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source