Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A fantastic match will be held between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku, BBC sports reporter David Ornstein said in a video report published on BBC, Trend reports.

“Welcome to sunny Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, the city where the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played,” he said. “You might be thinking why these two clubs from London are traveling all the way to a country that’s almost in Asia. 5500 miles of round trip to play football.”

“With the decision taken two years ago, the organizers wanted to bring matches like these, that big games to countries and the people that don’t normally get to see them,” Ornstein added. “It should be a fantastic match and it looks like a brilliant place.”

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source