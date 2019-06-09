Georgia’s charming seaside city of Batumi located in Adjara Region won the prestigious award and received the title of ‘Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’ at the World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony held in Madeira, Portugal on June 8.

Baku (Azerbaijan), Derry (North Ireland), Kutná Hora (Czech Republic), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Matera (Italy), Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Sofia (Bulgaria) were competitors of Batumi in the above-mentioned nomination.

According to the organizers of the awards ceremony, “the captivating mix of Belle Époque meets contemporary splendor helped Batumi, Georgia, lift the title”.

“I congratulate each resident of Batumi on winning this important award. This is yet another new stage for our city, which will contribute to economic development and creating a better future for each Georgian Family”, said Tornike Rizhvadze, the Chairperson of Government of Adjara, who personally attended the ceremony.

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “Our inaugural ceremony in Madeira has proved an incredible success. We have had the privilege of recognising the leading destinations, hotels, resorts, airlines and travel providers from across Europe and my congratulations to each of our winners.”

WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

source