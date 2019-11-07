“The reason behind my decision is personal and I hope it will not be followed by political speculations,” – Mikheil Batiashvili said after the cabinet meeting today, adding that he appreciates the Prime Minister’s support both for the education system and his decision.

“I had active consultations with the Prime Minister in this regard. I would like to thank him for both supporting my decision and being personally involved in the ongoing reforms,” he noted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation as the Minister at the government session.

“Of course, first of all, we have to thank Mr. Mikheil for his hard work, for the systematic and extremely important reform that is called systemic education reform, and of course for the achievements we have made as in sports as well as in culture direction in recent years. – PM said.

Batiashvili was appointed as the Minister of Education of Georgia in July 2018.

By Ana Dumbadze

