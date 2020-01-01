BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.1
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
The bank lending slightly exceeded 14.7 billion manat ($8.6 billion) in Azerbaijan as of Dec. 1, 2019, which is 8 percent more compared to Dec. 1, 2018, Trend reports with reference to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The loans worth over 11.8 billion manat ($6.9 billion) were issued in Baku as of Dec. 1, which is almost four times more than in the Azerbaijani regions. In Baku, loans in national currency amounted to 6.7 billion manat ($3.9 billion) or 57.3 percent of the total lending.
The average annual interest rate on loans amounted to 11.3 percent in Azerbaijan and 9.5 percent in Baku as of Dec. 1.
Distribution of loans in the Azerbaijani economic regions as of Dec. 1, 2019:
Economic regions
Lending (in 1,000 manat)
Average interest rate
Absheron
539,882
16.1
Aran
743,219
21.3
Mountainous Shirvan
71,664
22
Ganja-Gazakh
608,933
18.7
Guba-Khachmaz
202,061
19
Lankaran
277,317
20.9
Shaki-Zagatala
228,126
16.9
Upper Karabakh
61,023
23.6
Kalbajar-Lachin
0.0
0.0
Nakhchivan
159,141
14.1
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 30)

