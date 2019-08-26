Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Maiden’s Tower in the heart of ancient Baku is perhaps one of the most mysterious and attractive monuments in the world.

The cylindrical tower was built on the shore of the Caspian Sea, on a big inclined rock stretching to the sea (12th century). The high bearing called the “buttress” adjoins it from the sea. The height of the tower on the northern side is 31 meters, while on the southern – 28 meters, because the tower is located on an inclined rock. The tower is eight-story. The only entrance, which is on the western side, was opened in 1859. The lack of accurate written information about the monument gave rise to various hypotheses and assumptions about the date of its construction and purpose.

While going upstairs, it seems that you are walking the centuries-old path to the past.

Trend presents the photos about mysterious and charming Maiden’s Tower in ancient Baku.

