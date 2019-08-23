Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

The work is underway to renew the road signs and eliminate existing shortcomings on Baku’s streets and avenues, Trend reports on Aug. 23 referring to Baku Transport Agency.

The purpose of these measures is to ensure the safe movement of vehicles and raise awareness of drivers and pedestrians.

The corresponding measures were taken at the addresses indicated in the appeals sent by citizens and determined upon the analysis conducted by the agency’s specialists.

More than 1,500 road signs were renewed in January-July 2019. As a result, the road traffic safety has greatly improved in various places of Baku, and, in particular, in the vicinity of the capital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source