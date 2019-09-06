Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The Nargis Publishing House organized an ecological exhibition dedicated to the problem of environmental protection.

Within the framework of the project, eight art sculptors present 13 installations from waste of various companies. The exhibition is timed to the release of the 63rd issue of the Nargis magazine, dedicated to the “Ecology” theme. On the cover of the magazine is the founder of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva.

The Nargis team are people who are not indifferent to the environment. Nargis supports ecological brands, saves natural resources – and feels responsible to use the platform with a wide readership to raise awareness about how much each of us can do to save the Mother Earth.

The eco project Make the Earth Smile comprises 13 art installations reflecting 13 critical spheres of human life, in which human particularly harms the Earth. The aim of the project is to teach the young generation a new lifestyle, which eventually will lead to positive impact. Nargis brochures will be distributed at the exhibition, which describe 13 useful habits that each of us should establish to help the environment.

Rashad Alekberov, Orkhan Huseynov, Kanan Aliyev, Sabit Zamanov, Teymur Garibov, Farid Rasulov, Nurali Shakhbazov, Nazim Shukurov created installations in partnership with Aquavita, Ay Qonşu, AzərEnerji, Azersun Holding, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), Baku Steel Company, Caspian Drilling Company Ltd, Coca-Cola, Dr. Cahid Shahbazov, Gilan Holding, Nargis Publishing House and Veysəloğlu Group of Companies.

This is not the first exhibition organized by Nargis team: In April this year in Istanbul, the Nargis publishing house presented an exhibition of exclusive photographs taken in six years of the magazine’s existence, and in July a charity exhibition Women, Children and Well-Being took place in the Museum of Modern Art in Baku, part of the photo sales profit was sent to the charity fund Nargis.

Make the Earth Smile. Recycling Exhibition by Nargis is opened from September 9th to October 5th. Free entrance. Enjoy!

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source