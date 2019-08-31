Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Baku will host an international conference on safety and flight operations in 2020, Trend reports referring to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The conference will be held March 31 – April 2 at the Baku Convention Center.

The main topic of the conference will be modern technologies, their use and impact on air transport.

The sponsor of the conference is Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL).

The previous conference was held in Barcelona (Spain) in April 2019.

