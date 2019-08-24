Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku will host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in 2022 for the first time, Trend reports citing the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

“When it comes to the Gymnastics calendar, Azerbaijan remains a venue of choice. After the 2019 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, the 2020 Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships and the 2021 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, Baku will host the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in 2022 for the first time, at the National Gymnastics Arena,” reads a message on FIG’s website.

Reportedly, as a prelude, the city will welcome the World Age Group Competitions between 2 and 7 March.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source