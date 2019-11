BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

The 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders will be held Nov. 14-15 this year, Trend reports referring to the Caucasus Muslims Office Nov. 12.

The summit will bring together political, public, scientific and religious figures of various countries and representatives of international organizations.

