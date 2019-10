Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

The work carried out within the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku contributes to the integration of politics and economy of the countries of the Turkic world, Turkish expert Murat Akan told Trend on Oct. 16.

story will be updated

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source