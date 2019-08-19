Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on August 19 to place another tranche of the issue of interest-bearing mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund worth 20 million manats, Trend reports referring to the Baku Stock Exchange.

The bond turnover period is 23 years. During the auction, the volume of the sold bonds reached 20 million manats.

The bond payment date is March 23, 2042.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 19)

