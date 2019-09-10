Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has become a member of the International Association of Exchanges of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

The decision was made during the general meeting of the International Association of Exchanges, which was held in Kyrgyzstan.

The membership in the International Association of Exchanges will open up a number of new opportunities in the development prospects of the BSE.

The International Association of Exchanges of the Commonwealth of Independent States was established in Moscow in April 2000.

It is an international non-profit organization operating on the principles of voluntariness and self-government. It is a legal entity created and operating in accordance with the Russian legislation.

The association includes 20 organizations from the CIS countries.

