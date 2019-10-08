Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

International conference held in a trilateral format in the Trend News Agency in Baku is an important platform for discussing the cooperation issues among Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey, Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network Elkhan Alasgarov told Trend on Oct. 8.

“The leading experts from these three regional countries attended the conference,” the head of the council said. “The development of cooperation with the two leading powers of the region is of particular importance for Azerbaijan.”

“Of course, following the example of our neighbors in the region, we are becoming stronger both politically and economically,” Alasgarov said. “Azerbaijan maintains close friendly relations with Russia and fraternal ties with Turkey, which is significant for building a reliable political dialogue and economic ties in a tripartite format.”

“The current relations among Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan are aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region,” the head of the council said. “This is in the interests of all three players who actually form a new model of relations having a promising future.”

Alasgarov stressed the importance of holding the platforms for the experts, adding that they are of a brainstorming nature.

“The discussion of urgent issues on the regional agenda is an important condition for forming a correct assessment of the current situation in the region and finding the ways for effective joint work at the level of the expert community,” the head of the council added.

The Expert Council of the Baku Network is the organizer of the international conference entitled ‘Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey: Political Dialogue, Economics, Security’ which kicked off in Baku on Oct. 8.

