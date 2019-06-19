Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

An international conference entitled “From interfaith and intercivilizational cooperation to universal solidarity” kicked off in Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria on June 19, Trend reports.

The conference is organized by the Baku International Center for Interfaith and Intercivilizational Cooperation under the Caucasian Muslims Office, together with the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), the Geneva Center for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria.

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov is participating in the conference.

About 300 state, public, academic and religious figures from over 30 countries, including the heads of five international and 16 non-governmental organizations, as well as deputy secretaries-general of the United Nations, representatives of the Austrian Federal Government and parliament, members of international organizations, religious confessions, embassy staff accredited in this country are participating in the event.

