Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Baku Metro stations may work around the clock on the night of May 29-30, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Head of Baku Metro CJSC, told Trend.

Having reminded that the final game of the UEFA Europa League between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place in Baku, on May 29, he added that today all the metro stations will operate in an enhanced mode and it is planned to launch backup trains.

“Passengers will be allowed to enter the subway and move along certain routes until 04:00. However, if necessary, the subway will work until the morning, until it serves the last fan of the final game,” Mammadov said.

The fans, who are anxiously waiting for the UEFA Europa League final 2019, will be able to watch the match between the English clubs Chelsea and Arsena, which begins at 23:00 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source