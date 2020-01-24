BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Preparation of Baku master plan continues at Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the committee Chairman Anar Guliyev said at a meeting on the results of the committee’s activities for last year, Trend reports Jan. 24.

Guliyev noted that comprehensive work on the development of the master plan last year was carried out in accordance with the established timeline on the basis of the Baku Development Concept with the assistance of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) international company (specializing in management consulting), which was involved by the committee in 2018 as a partner.

“The well-known urban planning company AS+P, headquartered in Germany, selected as a result of the international tender, began technical work on strategic and multi-level planning of the territory, as well as distribution according to key development indicators and coordination of the preparation of the Baku master plan,” the chairman added.

“During the committee’s four expanded meetings of interdepartmental working groups in the reporting period and about 70 bilateral meetings of local and international experts, the proposed initiatives on the main principles of the city’s future development were discussed and the main approaches to urban planning of Baku were agreed upon,” Guliyev said. “Completion of the draft master plan of Baku is expected by the end of this year.”

