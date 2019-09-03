Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

An increase in the number of passengers travelling within the country and abroad was observed at the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex in summer, spokesperson for the complex Parvin Mammadova told Trend on Sept. 3.

“The Baku International Bus Terminal Complex served more than one million passengers during three months,” she said.

“During the reporting period, 38,089 trips were made through the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex and 1,014,748 passengers were transported,” Mammadova added. “Some 92,916 people of those passengers accounted for those travelling to Istanbul, Marneuli, Tbilisi and Batumi. The rest were travelling to Ganja, Gazakh, Guba, Mingachevir, Gusar and Sheki.”

She stressed that during this season the last trip to Batumi will be made on September 4.

The tickets can be purchased daily at the box offices of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex or 10 days before the trip.

Those who wish to acquire tickets online can purchase them on the website https://avtovagzal.az/en/ or through the mobile application.

The Baku International Bus Terminal Complex controls only buses that operate on the territory of the complex.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source