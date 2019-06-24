Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

As part of the UN Public Service Forum held in Baku jointly organized by the UN and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN), UN Public Services award ceremony was held in Baku on June 24, Trend reports June 24.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev, UN Women Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Alia El-Yassir took part in the awarding ceremony.

The current winners of the awards in five different categories are Kenya, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, Argentina, Portugal, Thailand, Costa Rica, South Korea, Chile and Austria.

