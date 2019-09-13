Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Eldar Janashvili

The exercices NEL-2 (NATO Evaluation Level) of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) reconnaissance company and NEL-1 of the two Mi-17 helicopters of the Air Force of the Azerbaijani army declared into the OCC Pool of Forces were held within the NATO OCC Program in “Garaheybat” Training Center, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Sept. 13.

The evaluation of the reconnaissance company of the Azerbaijani army was conducted by the multinational evaluation team and monitored by NATO Monitor Team representing Allied Land Command.

The evaluation of the two Mi-17 helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force was conducted by representatives of the Allied Air Command.

The objective of the exercises was to verify the interoperability of combat readiness, actions and equipment of the units declared into the OCC Pool of Forces with the NATO standards.

At these exercises, the Azerbaijani army for the first time demonstrated the practical implementation of joint actions by units of the Land Forces and Air Force during operations within the Operational Capabilities Concept.

